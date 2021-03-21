Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 302,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 9.4% of New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $42,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of VIG traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,661,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,513. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $87.71 and a 1-year high of $145.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

