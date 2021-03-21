Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Bought by New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises about 1.8% of New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $7,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. South State CORP. acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 290.0% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $227.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,363. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $229.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.18. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $138.11 and a 1-year high of $237.28.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

