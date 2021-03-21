Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,390 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 1.43% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $35,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VAW. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 348.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 877.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

VAW opened at $171.00 on Friday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a one year low of $81.10 and a one year high of $174.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.81.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

