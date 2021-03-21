Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. South State CORP. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $359.23. The stock had a trading volume of 5,382,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,019,812. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $355.69 and its 200 day moving average is $333.92. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $200.55 and a twelve month high of $366.05.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

