Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 216,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,897 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 14.7% of Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $42,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $310,739,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 606.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,571,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,402 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,344,000 after acquiring an additional 960,505 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,279,000. Finally, Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,025,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $205.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,870,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,532,002. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $209.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.27.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

