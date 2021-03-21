Vantage Consulting Group Inc Buys Shares of 3,554 NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 44,463 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 14,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 857,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,872,000 after acquiring an additional 12,265 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NLOK. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.78.

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK opened at $21.12 on Friday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.99 and a 1-year high of $24.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 131.80%. The company had revenue of $639.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.24 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

