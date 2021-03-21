Vantage Consulting Group Inc Invests $77,000 in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 459.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 106,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 87,411 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 70,338 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,991,000 after purchasing an additional 23,117 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,269,000. DRH Investments Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. DRH Investments Inc. now owns 94,520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Stiehle sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total value of $1,255,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,865.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mitchell B. Waldman sold 467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $83,873.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 54,506 shares in the company, valued at $9,789,277.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,401 shares of company stock worth $2,065,085 over the last quarter. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Alembic Global Advisors raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.09.

NYSE:HII opened at $197.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.01 and its 200-day moving average is $162.97. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.44 and a 1-year high of $209.96.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.21). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 36.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

