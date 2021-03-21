Vantage Consulting Group Inc Makes New $72,000 Investment in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 190 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Intuit by 171.7% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,836 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 773.6% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 10,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 8,974 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $304,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,624,000 after acquiring an additional 8,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,745 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.05.

Intuit stock opened at $381.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $392.14 and its 200-day moving average is $359.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.68 and a 1 year high of $423.74. The company has a market cap of $104.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.18, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $156,242.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,886.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $113,010.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,420 shares of company stock worth $2,876,094. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

