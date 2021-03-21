Vantage Consulting Group Inc Makes New $78,000 Investment in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 902 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 595.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58,027 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,006,000 after buying an additional 49,682 shares during the last quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. now owns 140,877 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $13,620,000 after buying an additional 13,896 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $906,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 160,906 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $13,886,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $275,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $107.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.57.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $114.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.80 and a 52-week high of $124.50. The firm has a market cap of $105.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

