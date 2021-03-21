Vantage Consulting Group Inc Makes New Investment in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,746 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OFIX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Orthofix Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Orthofix Medical by 165.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,134 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 202.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. 93.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OFIX opened at $45.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.16 and a 200 day moving average of $38.30. The company has a market cap of $894.63 million, a PE ratio of 38.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.12. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.81 and a 12-month high of $48.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The medical device company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $117.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.00 million. Orthofix Medical had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 1.82%. Equities research analysts predict that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orthofix Medical Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

