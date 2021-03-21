Vantage Consulting Group Inc Takes Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 14.2% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at about $507,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 43.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 27.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,874,000 after buying an additional 22,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

DE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $287.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.20.

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $4,224,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,920 shares in the company, valued at $10,380,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $372.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $116.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $332.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $106.52 and a 52-week high of $392.42.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 34.98%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.