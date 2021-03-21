Vantage Consulting Group Inc Takes Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,566 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,368,571 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $296,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,778 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,343,626 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $249,066,000 after acquiring an additional 15,851 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 1.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,582,868 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $171,858,000 after acquiring an additional 60,179 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 230.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,240,120 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $197,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 5.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,530,683 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $94,901,000 after acquiring an additional 127,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO De Ven Michael G. Van sold 32,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $1,823,183.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 262,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,705,603.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $30,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,234.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,418 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,340 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LUV stock opened at $61.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $62.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.90. The stock has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a PE ratio of -21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LUV shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.29.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

