Vector Acquisition Co.’s (OTCMKTS:VACQU) Lock-Up Period Will End on March 24th

Vector Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:VACQU) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, March 24th. Vector Acquisition had issued 30,000,000 shares in its IPO on September 25th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

OTCMKTS VACQU opened at $12.50 on Friday. Vector Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $16.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.91.

Get Vector Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $27,391,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,070,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,549,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,549,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vector Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,043,000.

About Vector Acquisition

Vector Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Story: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.