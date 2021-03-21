Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OEZVY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Verbund in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Verbund from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Verbund in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Verbund currently has a consensus rating of Sell.

Shares of OTCMKTS OEZVY opened at $15.00 on Thursday. Verbund has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $19.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.66.

About Verbund

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, energy utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. The company operates through Renewable Generation, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

