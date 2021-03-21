Verge (XVG) Price Tops $0.0331 on Exchanges

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 21st. Verge has a market capitalization of $543.58 million and approximately $33.68 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0331 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Verge has traded up 19.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.20 or 0.00342043 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000100 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003716 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004198 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000194 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000501 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,438,720,249 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

