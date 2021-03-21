Veritaseum Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $21,326.00 (VERI)

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 21st. Over the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Veritaseum has a total market cap of $41.69 million and $21,326.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veritaseum token can now be purchased for approximately $19.40 or 0.00033575 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00051730 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00016394 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $372.66 or 0.00645097 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00068811 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00024215 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Veritaseum Profile

Veritaseum (CRYPTO:VERI) is a token. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars.

