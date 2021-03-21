Viant Technology (DSP) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $10.52 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ DSP opened at $52.26 on Friday. Viant Technology has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $69.16.

Several brokerages recently commented on DSP. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Viant Technology in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Viant Technology in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Viant Technology in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Viant Technology in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Viant Technology Company Profile

Viant Technology Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Viant Technology LLC that operates as an advertising software company. The company provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure their advertising across channels.

