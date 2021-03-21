Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires Shares of 8,649 Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,649 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Plexus by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 323,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,279,000 after acquiring an additional 73,349 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Plexus by 199.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 5,091 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Plexus in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Plexus news, Chairman Dean A. Foate sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 113,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,331,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Steven J. Frisch sold 3,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $311,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,501,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,763 shares of company stock valued at $2,495,824 over the last three months. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PLXS opened at $89.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.18. Plexus Corp. has a 52-week low of $42.35 and a 52-week high of $94.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $830.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.12 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLXS. Sidoti upgraded shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Plexus from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plexus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

