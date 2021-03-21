Vontobel Holding Ltd. Invests $762,000 in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Republic Services by 153.5% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services stock opened at $96.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.37 and a 1 year high of $103.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.09 and a 200-day moving average of $94.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

RSG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.54.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

