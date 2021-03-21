Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,121 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 3,941.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,738 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

NYSE COG opened at $18.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 0.16. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $13.16 and a 1 year high of $22.67.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $456.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.37 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 8.84%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 20th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

In other Cabot Oil & Gas news, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $368,600.00. Also, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $686,570.00. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COG has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Johnson Rice reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.22.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.