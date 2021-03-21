Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,231 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Insulet by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,531,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Insulet by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,624 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Insulet by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000.

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $261.03 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $129.09 and a 52 week high of $298.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $267.73 and a 200 day moving average of $251.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 593.26 and a beta of 0.76.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). Insulet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $246.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PODD. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $255.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Insulet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.89.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

