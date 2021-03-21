Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases Shares of 5,176 Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,176 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AZPN. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the third quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the third quarter worth about $116,000. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $148.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $73.07 and a one year high of $162.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.80. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 37.15%. The firm had revenue of $223.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Aspen Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AZPN. Robert W. Baird raised Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price target on Aspen Technology from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.86.

In other Aspen Technology news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.88, for a total transaction of $183,025.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,713 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,400.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Hague sold 3,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total value of $503,004.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,975,917.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

Featured Story: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.