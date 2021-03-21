Vontobel Holding Ltd. Takes Position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,364 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COUP. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 103,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,007,000 after purchasing an additional 42,554 shares during the period.

In other Coupa Software news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $12,714,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,808,857.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.23, for a total value of $525,029.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,018.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 179,213 shares of company stock valued at $57,127,996. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Coupa Software stock opened at $248.73 on Friday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a one year low of $120.00 and a one year high of $377.04. The company has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $325.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.72.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.89 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on COUP. Barclays raised their price objective on Coupa Software from $315.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Coupa Software from $339.00 to $357.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Coupa Software from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Coupa Software from $232.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Coupa Software from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.48.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

