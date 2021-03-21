Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $365.94 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) will report $365.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $384.26 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $338.74 million. Vornado Realty Trust reported sales of $444.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vornado Realty Trust.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.63). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 2.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,177,000 after buying an additional 48,740 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,196,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,344,000 after purchasing an additional 88,123 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $675,196,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,478,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,196,000 after purchasing an additional 174,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNO opened at $48.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 165.76 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.86 and its 200-day moving average is $37.70. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.64 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 5.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 60.74%.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

