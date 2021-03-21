Warburg Research Analysts Give Varta (ETR:VAR1) a €83.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on Varta (ETR:VAR1) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VAR1. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Varta and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Europe set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on shares of Varta and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on Varta and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on Varta and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Varta and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of €102.57 ($120.67).

Shares of ETR VAR1 opened at €129.90 ($152.82) on Wednesday. Varta has a 52 week low of €52.00 ($61.18) and a 52 week high of €181.30 ($213.29). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €131.36 and its 200 day moving average price is €120.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 103.83.

About Varta

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries and Power & Energy. The Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

