Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $281,000 Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Wealthsource Partners LLC trimmed its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 36.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,210,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973,435 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,851,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,742,000 after purchasing an additional 252,550 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,696,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,695,000 after purchasing an additional 60,354 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $91,696,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,052,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,602,000 after purchasing an additional 134,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 11,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $901,344.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,971.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Barnie Beasley sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $157,102.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,044 shares of company stock worth $7,769,081. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

AEP opened at $83.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.14 and a fifty-two week high of $94.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.55 and its 200 day moving average is $82.97.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 69.81%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.54.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

