Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $348,000 Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total transaction of $4,148,493.44. Also, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $222,262.70. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 241,074 shares of company stock valued at $34,335,136. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $141.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.33 and a 52-week high of $156.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.63. The stock has a market cap of $88.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -787.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 27.81%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FIS. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.04.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

