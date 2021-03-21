Wealthsource Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Omnicom Group by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Omnicom Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 20,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Omnicom Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Omnicom Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Cpwm LLC increased its position in Omnicom Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 55,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on OMC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.78.

NYSE:OMC opened at $76.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $77.94.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.20%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

