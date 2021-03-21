Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 247 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Wealthsource Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 14,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 3,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total value of $378,511.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,685 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,399.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,327 shares of company stock worth $587,629 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.65.

ADP stock opened at $183.93 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $104.89 and a one year high of $190.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $173.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $78.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

