Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 725 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OKE. Blackstone Group Inc boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 389.0% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,942,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,868 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 382.9% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 921,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,942,000 after acquiring an additional 730,718 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 10.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,807,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,874,000 after acquiring an additional 535,699 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the third quarter worth about $13,671,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth about $13,540,000. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OKE shares. Citigroup raised their price target on ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on ONEOK from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.57.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $48.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.93 and a 200 day moving average of $36.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.54 and a twelve month high of $51.91.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.82%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

