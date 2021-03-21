Wealthsource Partners LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000.

Shares of XRT stock opened at $90.96 on Friday. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 12-month low of $26.29 and a 12-month high of $99.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.72.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

