Wealthsource Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 239,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,232,000 after acquiring an additional 33,296 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 135,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,015,000 after acquiring an additional 31,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

MXIM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.75.

MXIM stock opened at $89.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.36 and a 12-month high of $98.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.25.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $628.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.51 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $151,449.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $122,272.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

