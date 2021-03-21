Wedbush Reiterates Buy Rating for Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA)

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research report issued on Saturday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 102.95% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

NASDAQ AXLA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.42. 138,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,085. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.93 and its 200-day moving average is $5.31. Axcella Health has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $7.73. The company has a market capitalization of $203.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 22.66 and a current ratio of 22.66.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). Equities analysts predict that Axcella Health will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axcella Health news, SVP Manu Chakravarthy sold 18,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $101,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXLA. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Axcella Health by 53.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Axcella Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Axcella Health by 85.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Axcella Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Axcella Health by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Axcella Health

Axcella Health Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, researches and develops endogenous metabolic modulators (EMMs) for the treatment of complex diseases and improving health in the United States. It offers AXA1665 for use in treating overt hepatic encephalopathy; AXA1125 and AXA1957 to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; AXA2678 for use in treating muscle atrophy; and AXA4010 to target multiple biological pathways to support normal structures and functions of the blood.

