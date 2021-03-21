WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Given New C$10.00 Price Target at TD Securities

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.84% from the stock’s previous close.

WELL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Laurentian raised their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$10.75 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$10.75 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. WELL Health Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.56.

WELL Health Technologies stock opened at C$8.01 on Friday. WELL Health Technologies has a 52 week low of C$1.32 and a 52 week high of C$9.84. The stock has a market cap of C$1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.60.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of September 30, 2020, it operated 20 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,000 medical clinics across Canada.

