Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $7.96 Million Position in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its stake in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,073 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,115 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in BancorpSouth Bank were worth $7,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BXS. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 150,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 72,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 2.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 81,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. 60.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BancorpSouth Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

BXS stock opened at $33.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.50. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. BancorpSouth Bank has a fifty-two week low of $17.21 and a fifty-two week high of $35.59.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $255.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. BancorpSouth Bank’s payout ratio is 30.28%.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

