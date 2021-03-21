Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 11,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 11,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.50 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.96.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.63. The stock had a trading volume of 60,291,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,506,340. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $41.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $163.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.11, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.99.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

