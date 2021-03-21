Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,421 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 18,696 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 37.5% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,825 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $487,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.33.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total value of $362,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,795,685. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.75, for a total transaction of $323,520.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,755,104.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,769 shares of company stock worth $5,056,173. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $5.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $328.91. 4,859,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,058,942. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $341.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $360.09. The firm has a market cap of $145.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $278.42 and a 52 week high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

