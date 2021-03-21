Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.04 Million Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,414 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 14,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $425,000. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 295.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 156,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,385,000 after acquiring an additional 116,909 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 80,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,442,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,176,000 after purchasing an additional 31,219 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.36. 6,622,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,555,500. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.40 and its 200 day moving average is $88.88. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $115.20.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

