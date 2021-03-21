Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Sells 167 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.65.

PEP traded up $1.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.50. The company had a trading volume of 16,114,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,718,827. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $148.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.20. The company has a market capitalization of $185.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

