Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,279 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,279 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 2.6% of Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VTV stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,482,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,314,995. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $75.55 and a 1-year high of $132.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.47 and a 200 day moving average of $115.98.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.