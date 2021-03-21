Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV)

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CCIV. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV by 504.4% in the fourth quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,147,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,486,000 after acquiring an additional 957,581 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp IV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,005,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,445,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,956,000. Finally, Covalent Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV during the third quarter worth $1,956,000. 25.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Churchill Capital Corp IV alerts:

CCIV stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.88. The stock had a trading volume of 19,575,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,199,023. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.89. Churchill Capital Corp IV has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $64.86.

Churchill Capital Corp IV Profile

Churchill Capital Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Capital Corp IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Capital Corp IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.