West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. is a global drug delivery technology company that applies proprietary materials science, formulation research and manufacturing innovation to advance the quality, therapeutic value, development speed and rapid market availability of pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. West is the world’s premiere provider of standard-setting systems and device components for parenterally administered medicines and an emerging leader in the development of advanced formulation technologies for the transmucosal delivery of drugs. West contract manufacturing harnesses a powerful combination of innovation, technology, infrastructure and expertise to serve the pharmaceutical, medical and consumer industries. Along with more than 50 years of experience, they bring customers quality, safety and reliability in injection molding, contract assembly and finished packaging. “

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

WST stock opened at $277.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 73.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 12 month low of $124.53 and a 12 month high of $312.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.52.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $580.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.07 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on West Pharmaceutical Services (WST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.