Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (WIW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on March 31st

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund stock opened at $12.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.91. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $12.64.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

