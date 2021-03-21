Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0235 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund stock opened at $9.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.12. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.31 and a fifty-two week high of $9.64.

About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

