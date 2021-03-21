Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. UBS Group currently has $25.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $23.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WLKP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Get Westlake Chemical Partners alerts:

Shares of WLKP opened at $24.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $858.86 million, a PE ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.86. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 1-year low of $12.51 and a 1-year high of $25.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.44.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 6.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a $0.4714 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s payout ratio is 106.78%.

In other news, Director G Stephen Finley purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.47 per share, with a total value of $93,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $93,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 5.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $280,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners in the third quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,930,000 after buying an additional 30,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.