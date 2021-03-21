Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) PT Raised to $150.00 at Loop Capital

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price target hoisted by Loop Capital from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on WSM. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $132.11.

WSM stock opened at $174.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $34.50 and a 12-month high of $177.88. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.53 and its 200 day moving average is $109.75.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.80%.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total transaction of $1,267,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,659,827.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 594.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

