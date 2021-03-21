Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Stock Price Up 8.5% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) were up 8.5% on Friday after Gordon Haskett upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The stock traded as high as $177.10 and last traded at $175.33. Approximately 107,065 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,328,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.57.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WSM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.11.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.36, for a total transaction of $1,730,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,792,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,505,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,631,000 after buying an additional 113,724 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $450,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 132.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 70,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 40,174 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 26.9% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 119,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,801,000 after purchasing an additional 25,327 shares during the period. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.53 and a 200-day moving average of $109.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 43.80%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

