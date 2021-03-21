Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Receives $211.45 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $213.10.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WLTW shares. Truist boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WLTW traded down $1.14 on Tuesday, reaching $220.00. 1,329,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,303. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $232.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $221.85 and its 200-day moving average is $209.89.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.