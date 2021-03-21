WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Stock Rating Lowered by Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research downgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WETF. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on WisdomTree Investments from $6.60 to $7.40 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut WisdomTree Investments from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on WisdomTree Investments from $4.25 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WisdomTree Investments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WisdomTree Investments presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.07.

WETF stock opened at $6.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $951.33 million, a PE ratio of -57.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90. WisdomTree Investments has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $6.42.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $67.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.47 million. WisdomTree Investments had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, CFO Amit Muni sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $399,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the fourth quarter valued at $19,392,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,807,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,671,000 after acquiring an additional 501,843 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,637,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,760,000 after acquiring an additional 412,594 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,324,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after acquiring an additional 10,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the fourth quarter valued at $6,936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

