WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Receives “Neutral” Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson reissued their neutral rating on shares of WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for WSFS Financial’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on WSFS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of WSFS Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WSFS Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WSFS Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.00.

WSFS stock opened at $51.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. WSFS Financial has a one year low of $17.84 and a one year high of $55.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.60.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $169.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.72 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is presently 12.83%.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $161,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,188. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Turner sold 40,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $2,110,471.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,412,811.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in WSFS Financial by 161.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in WSFS Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

